afton oaks river oaks
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
361 Apartments for rent in Afton Oaks - River Oaks, Houston, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,235
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1118 sqft
New high-rise community with 1-2 bedroom units featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry near I-610 and the Galleria. Property offers 24-hr concierge, valet service, rooftop pool, package receiving and fitness gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Harlow River Oaks
70 E Briar Hollow Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,100
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1317 sqft
Luxury midrise featuring apartments with unique floor plans (including studio lofts) and lots of natural light. Pet-friendly community with a pet park and 2 pet runs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,087
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1075 sqft
Located in a very convenient and walkable neighborhood. Monthly resident parties highlight a very social and connected community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
54 Units Available
AMLI City Vista
2221 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
1011 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly with on-site dog park (with toys). The community offers panoramic views of downtown Houston as well as easy access to the huge Buffalo Bayou Park. All units come with gourmet island kitchens and stainless steel refrigerators, among other features.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
31 Units Available
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,315
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1661 sqft
Located in the River Oaks residential community in the center of Houston. Luxury apartments with gourmet island kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Property boasts an amenity deck with spectacular downtown views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
25 Units Available
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,444
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,198
1709 sqft
Gas stoves, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. Multi-level fitness center with free weights, cardio machines, and dedicated yoga space. Stunning resort-style pool with outdoor lounge areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
25 Units Available
Belle Meade at River Oaks
2929 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,515
1224 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1681 sqft
This boutique apartment community offers a clubhouse, concierge, yoga, garage parking and much more. Shopping and dining options along Westheimer Road. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Afton Oaks - River Oaks
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
73 Units Available
District at Washington
230 TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1139 sqft
Just blocks from Washington Avenue. Residents have easy access to numerous dining, shopping and entertainment venues. Units offer gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Property includes a gym, pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Azure
1111 Durham Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,100
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1112 sqft
This community is near Cleveland Park, Buffalo Bayou, and Katy Freeway. Amenities include a business center, club room, garage parking, and fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, Bluetooth speaker integration, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
District at Greenbriar
4100 Greenbriar Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,200
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
Located in the Rice Village, just minutes from Houston's best entertainment, dining and shopping. Convenient access to Texas Medical Center, Museum District and West University. Spacious luxury apartments. Community offers a gym and Zen garden.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1157 sqft
Interstate 69 puts Downtown Houston and the Galleria within easy reach. Community features include coffee bar, hot tub, sauna and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood flooring and beautiful granite countertops in their kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
118 Units Available
Camden Highland Village
3939 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,359
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1540 sqft
Unique, open floor plans with 10 - 14' ceilings and abundant natural light. Serenity courtyard and spa with two treatment rooms. Skybar on the sixth floor with views of the Galleria. Within two miles of the Galleria, I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
The James
2303 Mid Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,098
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1179 sqft
Open floor plans with abundant space. Tray ceilings with cove lighting. Designer features like spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens. Located within the Inner Loop, less than a mile to I-610.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
78 Units Available
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
Crown molding and huge windows for elegant home interiors. Pristine landscaping surrounds resort-style pool and grill areas. Two-story fitness center with dozens of pieces of cardio and resistance equipment. Resident events including socials and fitness classes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
5 Units Available
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1919 Portsmouth St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Bayou on the Bend
5201 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1472 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1895 sqft
Upscale apartments within walking distance of everything the Memorial neighborhood has to offer. Drink in views of the Buffalo Bayou from spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments or while soaking in the rooftop infinity pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,385
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1254 sqft
The luxurious pool offers a nice view from the patio or balcony of this complex with its own parking garage. Each pet-friendly apartment comes equipped with granite countertops, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Gables Post Oak
1875 Post Oak Park Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,180
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1327 sqft
New community with many amenities and features. Boasts an awesome property management staff that hosts 3 resident events per month. Great location in the middle of The Loop.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1003 sqft
Upgraded community that is very conveniently located near Highway 59. Property also has a 30-day guarantee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Essex House
3919 Essex Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1067 sqft
Property is near many Downtown destinations around the Houston area. Even closer by are many shopping and dining options such as Highland Village and The Galleria.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St., Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1211 sqft
Gables Revere Upper Kirby offers the unique opportunity to enjoy loft-style living in a tranquil, charming neighborhood while also boasting tremendous walkability to dining, shopping and recreation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1210 sqft
Conveniently located in the Inner Loop in Houston, these apartments are close to shops, dining, parks and entertainment. Community features water fountains, gazebos and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,495
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1288 sqft
Located right on the banks of Buffalo Bayou with sweeping views of the city. Complex offers 24-hour concierge service, dry cleaning pickup, valet parking and on-site management.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1061 sqft
Located in the River Oaks neighborhood within an ideal distance of shopping centers and grocery stores (Whole Foods, River Oaks Shopping District). Units with featured stainless steel appliances situated in a secure gated community with a 24 hour courtesy officer on-site.
