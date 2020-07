Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel garbage disposal oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access lobby media room accessible elevator business center cc payments e-payments hot tub package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Each amenity at Houston House is designed to awe and to redefine the meaning of rental living - like our full-size basketball court and 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. If our amenities don't elevate this landmark dwelling to a new level of modernity, then our ageless 360-degree view will. Stop by today and experience our fully re-imagined mid-century lobby and revel in its historic designer roots - instantly understand why you can't help but desire to call Houston House your new home.