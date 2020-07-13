All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

Elan Heights

Open Now until 6pm
825 Usener St · (281) 783-8951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 Usener St, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 621 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 519 · Avail. now

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Unit 541 · Avail. now

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 427 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 825 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,043

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1411 sqft

Unit 831 · Avail. Aug 18

$3,043

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1411 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
pool
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
dog grooming area
hot tub
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Luxury Apartments in The Heights. This is Houston Heights and we have created a new place to live that honors the history yet lets today take center stage and rock it out. You will love the modern architecture, posh interiors, and incredibly spacious 1- and 2-bedroom residences for rent. Enjoy signature amenities: on-site fitness studio, yoga room, upscale game room, state-of-the-art conference room, Sky Lounge, and library. Have your pick of an established social scene, vibrant art community, first-class dining, mom and pop restaurants, stimulating nightlife, and ever-thriving employment opportunities. It's time to experience more, try something new, and discover something old. It's time to get the best of both worlds right now. Find yourself here. Find yourself at Elan Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $250 (1 pet), $350 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached parking garage with reserved spots available for purchase.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $25-$45/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Elan Heights have any available units?
Elan Heights has 37 units available starting at $1,489 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Heights have?
Some of Elan Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Heights is pet friendly.
Does Elan Heights offer parking?
Yes, Elan Heights offers parking.
Does Elan Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Heights have a pool?
Yes, Elan Heights has a pool.
Does Elan Heights have accessible units?
No, Elan Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, Elan Heights does not have units with dishwashers.

