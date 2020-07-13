Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym game room pool package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly dog grooming area hot tub

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Luxury Apartments in The Heights. This is Houston Heights and we have created a new place to live that honors the history yet lets today take center stage and rock it out. You will love the modern architecture, posh interiors, and incredibly spacious 1- and 2-bedroom residences for rent. Enjoy signature amenities: on-site fitness studio, yoga room, upscale game room, state-of-the-art conference room, Sky Lounge, and library. Have your pick of an established social scene, vibrant art community, first-class dining, mom and pop restaurants, stimulating nightlife, and ever-thriving employment opportunities. It's time to experience more, try something new, and discover something old. It's time to get the best of both worlds right now. Find yourself here. Find yourself at Elan Heights.