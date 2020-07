Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage guest parking guest suite internet access package receiving trash valet carport clubhouse conference room game room lobby media room pool table

Welcome home to Domain by Windsor. Experience distinctive, lavish living at our exclusive apartment community. Our Houston luxury apartments feature a wide variety of floor plans with expansive living areas, stylish apartment interiors with wood grain flooring, large tiled bathrooms, a private deck or balcony, pre-wired broad-band internet, in-home washers and dryers and ample parking.Domain by Windsor offers the rare combination of premium location and elegance in our luxury community. Situated in the Energy Corridor and located near Houston’s upscale CityCentre, our residents have unmatched access to Houston's most desirable employment offices and to shopping, dining and entertainment. Major Energy employers including BP, Schlumberger, and Conoco Phillips are in close proximity. Highway I-10, Westpark Tollway and Beltway 8 are only a five-minute drive from the community.