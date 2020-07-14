Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup dishwasher in unit laundry carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry dog park hot tub

Searching for a new apartment is never easy, especially not in Southeast Houston where there are so many different apartment communities to choose from. Here at Del Lago Apartments, we believe that the right apartment for you is the one that fulfills your specific needs:Are you a commuter who needs quick and easy access to I-45 or Beltway 8?Are you a frequent flyer who needs to be close to the William P. Hobby Airport?Do you have a child already enrolled with the Pasadena ISD but need a new apartment within the same attendance boundaries?Do you have a cat or small dog and are searching for a Pet Friendly apartment community?Do you yearn for a serene country setting while living in the city?If the answer to any of the questions is yes, then Del Lago Apartments is the place for you.We offer quality 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in one of the Gulfgate areaХs most peaceful settings. Our property features two separate lakes and an ambling creek with rock waterfalls Р try finding that anywhere else in the city of Houston! Del Lago Apartments also has a sparkling pool with sundeck and barbeque area that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing.But at Del Lago Apartments, weХre more than just our location. Our apartments offer a range of amenities aimed at making your life easier. Each of our kitchens comes fully equipped with energy efficient appliances, ceramic tile or vinyl flooring and faux granite countertops. Air conditioning and ceiling fans come standard in every apartment, as do solar window screens and a private patio or balcony with extra storage space. While washer/dryer hookups are available in every unit, we also have two onsite clothing care facilities for your convenience.For more information on becoming a member of our community, contact the Del Lago Apartments leasing office today!