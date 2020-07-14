All apartments in Houston
Del Lago

9800 Hollock St · (704) 751-4312
Location

9800 Hollock St, Houston, TX 77075
Greater Hobby Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1314 · Avail. Jul 23

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0404 · Avail. Aug 25

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 0308 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 0513 · Avail. Sep 8

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Del Lago.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
dog park
hot tub
Searching for a new apartment is never easy, especially not in Southeast Houston where there are so many different apartment communities to choose from. Here at Del Lago Apartments, we believe that the right apartment for you is the one that fulfills your specific needs:Are you a commuter who needs quick and easy access to I-45 or Beltway 8?Are you a frequent flyer who needs to be close to the William P. Hobby Airport?Do you have a child already enrolled with the Pasadena ISD but need a new apartment within the same attendance boundaries?Do you have a cat or small dog and are searching for a Pet Friendly apartment community?Do you yearn for a serene country setting while living in the city?If the answer to any of the questions is yes, then Del Lago Apartments is the place for you.We offer quality 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in one of the Gulfgate areaХs most peaceful settings. Our property features two separate lakes and an ambling creek with rock waterfalls Р try finding that anywhere else in the city of Houston! Del Lago Apartments also has a sparkling pool with sundeck and barbeque area that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing.But at Del Lago Apartments, weХre more than just our location. Our apartments offer a range of amenities aimed at making your life easier. Each of our kitchens comes fully equipped with energy efficient appliances, ceramic tile or vinyl flooring and faux granite countertops. Air conditioning and ceiling fans come standard in every apartment, as do solar window screens and a private patio or balcony with extra storage space. While washer/dryer hookups are available in every unit, we also have two onsite clothing care facilities for your convenience.For more information on becoming a member of our community, contact the Del Lago Apartments leasing office today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25 (1 bedroom), $175 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/monthly per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Del Lago have any available units?
Del Lago has 15 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Del Lago have?
Some of Del Lago's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Del Lago currently offering any rent specials?
Del Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Del Lago pet-friendly?
Yes, Del Lago is pet friendly.
Does Del Lago offer parking?
Yes, Del Lago offers parking.
Does Del Lago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Del Lago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Del Lago have a pool?
Yes, Del Lago has a pool.
Does Del Lago have accessible units?
No, Del Lago does not have accessible units.
Does Del Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Del Lago has units with dishwashers.
