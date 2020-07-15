All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Cortland Halstead.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Cortland Halstead
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 AM

Cortland Halstead

4620 N Braeswood Blvd · (218) 400-5584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease your home today with a $49 reservation fee, and we'll waive your application fee! In-person and video tours offered by appointment. Face coverings required.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meyerland Area
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4620 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P345 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit P235 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit P435 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,082

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit P460 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

Unit T075 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Unit P331 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Halstead.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
air conditioning
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet cafe
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
wine room
yoga
Located by Texas Medical Center, our apartments in Houston connect you to the best of Houston living. Designer features like granite countertops and 10-foot ceilings with crown molding will make you proud to call any of our one and two-bedroom apartments home.

Convenience to Meyerland Plaza makes running everyday errands a breeze. And when the weekend arrives, you can treat yourself to some retail therapy at Galleria Houston, see your favorite band play at Stereo Live Houston, or drive into Downtown Houston to explore all its entertainment and nightlife hotspots.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $400-$600
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25-$50
restrictions: Max Weight of Pets: 100. Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Assigned parking: included in select leases; Covered parking: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $35-175/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortland Halstead have any available units?
Cortland Halstead has 29 units available starting at $1,057 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Halstead have?
Some of Cortland Halstead's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Halstead currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Halstead is offering the following rent specials: Lease your home today with a $49 reservation fee, and we'll waive your application fee! In-person and video tours offered by appointment. Face coverings required.
Is Cortland Halstead pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Halstead is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Halstead offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Halstead offers parking.
Does Cortland Halstead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Halstead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Halstead have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Halstead has a pool.
Does Cortland Halstead have accessible units?
Yes, Cortland Halstead has accessible units.
Does Cortland Halstead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Halstead has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cortland Halstead?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
The Hamilton
1800 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77003
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Colony Oaks
6666 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Tiffany Square
3030 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity