Houston, TX
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Clear Lake Apartment Homes

300 Cyberonics Blvd · (281) 990-4866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1012 · Avail. Nov 11

$834

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2019 · Avail. now

$844

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. Jul 23

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2097 · Avail. now

$1,141

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 2083 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,196

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 2084 · Avail. now

$1,196

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clear Lake Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
accessible
pool
on-site laundry
carport
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live. Our ideal location is within walking distance of the University of Houston, Clear Lake. We are also mere minutes away from the Kemah Boardwalk, The NASA Johnson Space Center and Galveston Bay. Residents with children enjoy the benefit of the town's highly rated public school system.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $175-1x1 $200-2x2 3x2-$300
Move-in Fees: $100 - Administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No aggressive breeds and 45lbs maximum weight; Please contact our office today to learn more about our community and to talk about your furry friends! *Breed restrictions apply, please contact the office for additional information.
Parking Details: Yes Reserved parking is available. Other, assigned: $25/month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clear Lake Apartment Homes have any available units?
Clear Lake Apartment Homes has 23 units available starting at $834 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Clear Lake Apartment Homes have?
Some of Clear Lake Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clear Lake Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Clear Lake Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clear Lake Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Clear Lake Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Clear Lake Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Clear Lake Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Clear Lake Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clear Lake Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clear Lake Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Clear Lake Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Clear Lake Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Clear Lake Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Clear Lake Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clear Lake Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
