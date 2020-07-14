Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible pool on-site laundry carport e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live. Our ideal location is within walking distance of the University of Houston, Clear Lake. We are also mere minutes away from the Kemah Boardwalk, The NASA Johnson Space Center and Galveston Bay. Residents with children enjoy the benefit of the town's highly rated public school system.