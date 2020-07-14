Clear Lake Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 7 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $175-1x1 $200-2x2 3x2-$300
Move-in Fees: $100 - Administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No aggressive breeds and 45lbs maximum weight; Please contact our office today to learn more about our community and to talk about your furry friends! *Breed restrictions apply, please contact the office for additional information.
Parking Details: Yes Reserved parking is available. Other, assigned: $25/month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.