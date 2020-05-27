All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Chartwell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Chartwell Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Chartwell Court

15100 Ella Blvd · (833) 267-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Now and Save up to $500!
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15100 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2006 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 1009 · Avail. Sep 11

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 1715 · Avail. Jul 21

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1507 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 1413 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1404 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chartwell Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
alarm system
hot tub
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Discover peaceful and comfortable living at Chartwell Court Apartments in Houston, Texas. Our community offers a unique selection of one and two-bedroom apartments with the most convenient location, enriching amenities, and serene living atmosphere to fit your needs. When you step into our community you can enjoy the beautifully tree-lined sidewalks and well-kept landscaping that you will love to call home. Inside of our impressive apartments, we provide residents with a fully-equipped kitchen, a full-sized washer and dryer, and the next-level luxuries of an attached garage and a private balcony or patio. Take advantage of a sparkling swimming pool, a convenient business center, and our state-of-the-art fitness center that is available 24-hours. It's all waiting for you in our charming, pet-friendly ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Attached garage: included in lease. Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chartwell Court have any available units?
Chartwell Court has 11 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Chartwell Court have?
Some of Chartwell Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chartwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
Chartwell Court is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now and Save up to $500!
Is Chartwell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Chartwell Court is pet friendly.
Does Chartwell Court offer parking?
Yes, Chartwell Court offers parking.
Does Chartwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chartwell Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chartwell Court have a pool?
Yes, Chartwell Court has a pool.
Does Chartwell Court have accessible units?
No, Chartwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does Chartwell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chartwell Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Chartwell Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd
Houston, TX 77070
Heights At Park Row
13710 Park Row Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St
Houston, TX 77030
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive
Houston, TX 77054
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
The Preserve at Cypress Creek
1007 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity