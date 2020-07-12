All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Champions Woods Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Champions Woods Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:56 PM

Champions Woods Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
6830 Champions Plaza Dr · (832) 251-7609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6830 Champions Plaza Dr, Houston, TX 77069

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0712 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 1013 · Avail. Aug 19

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 0702 · Avail. Aug 5

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0614 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Champions Woods Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
The Ranch at Champions is a beautiful apartment community that you would be proud to call home. With newly upgraded apartment homes, unmatched amenities, and a location close to everything, The Ranch at Champions lets you live like you’ve always wanted.

From the moment you step through our doors at The Ranch at Champions, you’ll know you’re home! Between our unique amenities, spacious upgraded floorplans, and devoted team members, you’ll have everything you desire within steps of your apartment. Our prime location allows easy access to all of the major freeways and the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Houston has to offer. Stop by and take a closer look today. You’ll love what you see!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Champions Woods Apartments have any available units?
Champions Woods Apartments has 11 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Champions Woods Apartments have?
Some of Champions Woods Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Champions Woods Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Champions Woods Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Champions Woods Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Champions Woods Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Champions Woods Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Champions Woods Apartments offers parking.
Does Champions Woods Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Champions Woods Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Champions Woods Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Champions Woods Apartments has a pool.
Does Champions Woods Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Champions Woods Apartments has accessible units.
Does Champions Woods Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Champions Woods Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Champions Woods Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
Park at River Oaks
3121 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Retreat at Vintage Park
19939 Chasewood Park Drive
Houston, TX 77070
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St
Houston, TX 77026

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity