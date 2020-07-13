All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

Century Galleria Lofts

3363 McCue Rd · (312) 471-9509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$750 off first month's rent on 2 bedrooms
Rent Special
Apply today and receive $750 OFF UPFRONT on 2 bedroom. 1/2 month free throughout the duration of your lease. Offers apply to selected apartment homes. Contact our Leasing Office for more information.
Location

3363 McCue Rd, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 253 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,198

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,203

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,203

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 149 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,793

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Galleria Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
garage
parking
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome to Century Galleria Lofts, welcome to your new apartment in Uptown Houston! Mixing the thrill of urban living with the serenity of a luxury residential community, our homes bring forward excellent amenities and services along with a gorgeous selection of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.

Discover a leisure-oriented lifestyle and take full advantage of everything our apartments in West Houston have in store for you. From the bright and spacious interiors of our layouts to the open wrap-around kitchens with gourmet prep islands, granite countertops, and smart home by Century technology, everything is designed with your wellbeing in mind. To complete the sleek look of your new home, we also added ten-foot ceilings, oversized windows, and wood-style flooring. For an extra pinch of elegance, some units also enjoy private patios or balconies, brick accent walls, and built-in computer niches.

Outside the comfort of your new luxury home in Houston, you will find even more re

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant, $55 per married couple
Deposit: $200-$500
Move-in Fees: $144 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $500 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $500 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Storage Details: Storage units: $45-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Galleria Lofts have any available units?
Century Galleria Lofts has 15 units available starting at $1,198 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Galleria Lofts have?
Some of Century Galleria Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Galleria Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Century Galleria Lofts is offering the following rent specials: $750 off first month's rent on 2 bedrooms
Is Century Galleria Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Galleria Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Century Galleria Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Century Galleria Lofts offers parking.
Does Century Galleria Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Galleria Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Galleria Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Century Galleria Lofts has a pool.
Does Century Galleria Lofts have accessible units?
No, Century Galleria Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Century Galleria Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Galleria Lofts has units with dishwashers.
