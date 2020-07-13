Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access garage parking bbq/grill dog park e-payments hot tub internet cafe package receiving trash valet

Welcome to Century Galleria Lofts, welcome to your new apartment in Uptown Houston! Mixing the thrill of urban living with the serenity of a luxury residential community, our homes bring forward excellent amenities and services along with a gorgeous selection of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.



Discover a leisure-oriented lifestyle and take full advantage of everything our apartments in West Houston have in store for you. From the bright and spacious interiors of our layouts to the open wrap-around kitchens with gourmet prep islands, granite countertops, and smart home by Century technology, everything is designed with your wellbeing in mind. To complete the sleek look of your new home, we also added ten-foot ceilings, oversized windows, and wood-style flooring. For an extra pinch of elegance, some units also enjoy private patios or balconies, brick accent walls, and built-in computer niches.



Outside the comfort of your new luxury home in Houston, you will find even more re