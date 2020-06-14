154 Apartments for rent in Sugar Land, TX with garage
"Corn fields swaying, clothes on the line. Tumbleweed is a turning like hands of time {...} Living the American dream down in Sugar Land." (Sugarland, 'Sugar Land')
It kind of sounds like a movie with a happy ending in Sugar Land, doesn't it? That's because it is. Grab the latest copy of Sugar Land Magazine and catch up on what's going on around town today. You'll discover that the rapidly growing population (now at 78,817) is determined to provide Sugar Land with all the pleasure and laughs of a feel-good flick. Even Steven Spielberg's first feature movie, "The Sugarland Express," was set in this town, which adds only more credence to the sensation that a great plot is being played out here. More folks are continuing to coming to see what all the fuss is about. The population has increased tremendously over the past decade -- a sign the story of Sugar Land is moving in the right direction. Hop aboard!
Sugar Land apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.