153 Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX with garage

Jersey Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
78 Units Available
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1439 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Cypress, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units close to Kroger Marketplace. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Community features boast a pool with hot tub, grilling area and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Carrington Park at Huffmeister
14600 Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1491 sqft
Just minutes to 290 and Tomball Parkway for easy commuting and shopping. In-unit laundry with private patio or balcony and AC system. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor pool, fitness center and computer lounge.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1158 sqft
No-hassle commute with instant access to the Metros Cypress Station. Convenient built-in shopping, coffee bar, fitness center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly units with private balcony or patio and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
12 Units Available
Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
In-unit laundry, built-in book shelves and oval garden tubs in every unit. Pet-friendly, with an outdoor pool with hot tub, fire pit and internet cafe on site. Close to freeways 290 and 249.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1491 sqft
Enjoy easy access to Highway 249 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Pet-friendly units with chef's kitchen, modern appliances and hardwood floors. Many community features such as a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Jersey Village
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
44 Units Available
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1169 sqft
Located on Beltway 8 near HWY 290 for easy access to all of Houston. Modern apartments with granite countertops, cozy fireplaces and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym and beautiful pool.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1397 sqft
With Highway 290 to the east at the end of West Road, these home-style apartments feature fully furnished kitchens with in-laid cabinets and granite countertops, living room, dining room, and patio/balcony. Nearly all-inclusive community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1427 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
ARIUM Crossroads is a stylish choice, with classically decorated apartments, crown molding and marble countertops. Take a dip in the unique, two-sided outdoor pool before visiting the mirrored fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1337 sqft
Situated in a quiet and laid-back area with easy access to NW Freeways HOV. Gorgeous modern apartments with full-size W/D in unit, huge patio/balconies and black GE appliances packages. Recently renovated with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated January 18 at 12:23am
Contact for Availability
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1331 sqft
Sophisticated interiors with garden-style tubs and crown molding. Poolside grill and tanning deck. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Jersey Village
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
$
Addicks - Park Ten
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1386 sqft
Wide open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Multi-level resort-style pool and hot tub. Walking paths, benches, and picnic tables set in mature landscaping. One mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Westbranch
29 Units Available
Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1354 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and granite countertops make these one- to three-bedroom apartments stand out. Each features in-unit laundry, and there's a nice patio or balcony for relaxing outside.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
18 Units Available
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1453 sqft
Charming, conveniently-located apartments in comfortable yet security-conscious setting. Carpeting and hardwood floors. Additional storage available. Patios and balconies offer scenic views, including volleyball court, swimming pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Willowbrook
12 Units Available
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1194 sqft
Full service apartment-style living. Units feature luxurious verandas, patios, and in-unit laundry. On-site facilities include resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, internet cafe, clubhouse, and hot tub. Near downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
30 Units Available
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1315 sqft
Prime location close to Highways 290 and the Sam Houston Tollway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with ceiling fans, double sinks and washer/dryers. Community has a pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplace, patio doors, walk-in closets -- these units have everything you're looking for. Ample amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, and parks are all close by.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Villas at Huffmeister
15050 Copper Grove Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$991
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1451 sqft
Black appliances, stainless steel sinks, brushed nickel fixtures, and granite countertops. Resort-inspired pool with electric grilling area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
12700 FM-1960, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1479 sqft
Spacious, open kitchens with breakfast bars. Black appliances, wood-style flooring, pendant lighting. Fountains spill into sparkling pool. Brick sundeck with poolside lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-290.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
Avana Cypress Estates
10802 Legacy Park Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1395 sqft
Units have washer/dryers, walk-in closets, and garden tubs. Located in a very clean community that offers a state-of-the-art fitness center that is very popular among tenants.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
72 Units Available
The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1341 sqft
Close vicinity to many grocery stores, restaurants, and shops. Easy access to major freeways but secluded enough to have a quiet atmosphere. Residents frequently use the on-site fitness center, pool, and media room. The gated community with controlled access ensures security.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
17 Units Available
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1315 sqft
Faux wood flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Monthly social activities and on-site management. Fast access to Highway 290/Northwest Freeway
City Guide for Jersey Village, TX

Jersey Village was originally just a dairy farm. The main stock was in Jersey cattle so the area became known for the bovines as Jersey Village.

Jersey Village is a quiet community located in Harris County Texas. Not far from the big city life in Houston, it offers a small town atmosphere with the benefits of the a large metropolitan area not far away. Originally built in 1953, Jersey Village started out as a local dairy farm, was given up by the owner for development and soon became a working town, with a police and fire department. With a population of approximately 7,600 people, it is located on the eastern side of the state, close to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. The convenient location means you can enjoy all the best that Texas has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jersey Village, TX

Jersey Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

