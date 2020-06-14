97 Apartments for rent in Spring, TX with garage
1 of 23
1 of 51
1 of 18
1 of 55
1 of 45
1 of 95
1 of 38
1 of 17
1 of 107
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 60
1 of 43
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 34
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 38
1 of 29
In the year 1901, the International-Great Northern Railroad opened in Spring, Texas, connecting it to Fort Worth and putting it on the map as a popular destination and travel stop. The clickity-clack of those railroad tracks put a spring in this community's step.
Located in Northern Harris County, Spring is just a hop, skip and a spring from the museums and business towers of Houston, Texas. In fact, it's a part of the greater Houston -- The Woodlands -- Sugar Land Metropolitan Area. Now just try to say that one three times fast. In the heart of Spring there's a designated Old Town area chock full of historic landmarks. What history, you ask? Well, there's plenty. See more
Spring apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.