97 Apartments for rent in Spring, TX with garage

Spring apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
22 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1469 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
28 Units Available
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1432 sqft
Luxury units with hardwood floors, granite counters, deep-soaking garden tubs and walk-in closets. Grounds offer residents on-site jogging trails, private pet park and pool. High tech fitness center and Cyber Bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
58 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1588 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
44 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
135 Units Available
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1548 sqft
Welcome to Vale Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Spring, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
35 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
116 Units Available
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Meet Asher Oaks: a luxury apartment community brand new to Spring Texas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
49 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$942
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
48 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Grogan's Mill
30 Units Available
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1492 sqft
Wood-style flooring, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Abundant storage with walk-in closets and kitchen pantries in every floor plan. Large dog park with shaded seating and pet wash station. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated community with monthly resident events. Property features beach-entry pool, putting green, ponds, picnic area, and more. I-45 and Hardy Toll Road nearby for easy transportation. Near Woodland Mall and the Spring Trails preserve.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
74 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,185
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1255 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1460 sqft
Modern units with granite counters, a balcony/patio and stainless steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Site features a business center and gym. Near Wet 'n' Wild Splash Town and Bayer Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
990 sqft
Updated apartments with extra storage, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Onsite amenities include a garage, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
10 Units Available
Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1265 sqft
Tastefully designed units with a fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a volleyball court, pool and parking. Easy access to I-45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
49 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1600 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
55 Units Available
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,072
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1296 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1485 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
31 Units Available
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1170 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite counters and large closets. Community has BBQ pits, pool area, billiard tables and media center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
$
23 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1312 sqft
Nicely designed apartment homes with track lighting, a patio/balcony and large oval tubs. Enjoy a pool with tanning deck on site. Close to the ExxonMobil Campus. Near Woodlands Waterway and Town Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
39 Units Available
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1439 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Grand Parkway, Lone Star University and I-45. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens, central air, patio/balcony, extra storage. Enjoy smoke-free community, gated access, gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
17 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1251 sqft
Cozy apartments nestled within a forested area. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a gym and pool. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 9 at 02:14pm
$
23 Units Available
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-45 in Spring Park. Many interior upgrades including built-in book shelves and desks, wood plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding.
City Guide for Spring, TX

In the year 1901, the International-Great Northern Railroad opened in Spring, Texas, connecting it to Fort Worth and putting it on the map as a popular destination and travel stop. The clickity-clack of those railroad tracks put a spring in this community's step.

Located in Northern Harris County, Spring is just a hop, skip and a spring from the museums and business towers of Houston, Texas. In fact, it's a part of the greater Houston -- The Woodlands -- Sugar Land Metropolitan Area. Now just try to say that one three times fast. In the heart of Spring there's a designated Old Town area chock full of historic landmarks. What history, you ask? Well, there's plenty. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spring, TX

Spring apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

