All apartments in Houston
Find more places like ARIUM City Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
ARIUM City Lake
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

ARIUM City Lake

Open Now until 6pm
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr · (678) 890-5139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
South Main
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8877 Lakes at 610 Dr, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 167 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 451 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 179 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 377 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 160 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ARIUM City Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
elevator
garage
parking
carport
conference room
internet access
playground
pool table
ARIUM City Lake is conveniently located in Houston, TX, minutes from great shopping and restaurants including Rice Village, Meryland Plaza and Pappas Steakhouse. Our location provides ease of access to both the 610 and the 288.

ARIUM City Lake offers 12 unique one and two bedroom floor plans boast desirable features including full size washer/dryer in every home, intrusion alarms and impeccable wood plank flooring. Residents love coming home to open living areas with sophisticated crown molding and gourmet kitchens that include stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. Our amenities define relaxation with a serene pond with lush landscaping and 2 private courtyards, one with an outdoor lounge and fire pit. Take a swim in our resort-style pool complete with BBQ grills or head to our 24-hour fitness studio. Our community is pet friendly and we welcome pets of all sizes, even large dogs! The ultimate living experience is waiting for you at ARIUM City Lake. Come visit us today

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ARIUM City Lake have any available units?
ARIUM City Lake has 21 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does ARIUM City Lake have?
Some of ARIUM City Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ARIUM City Lake currently offering any rent specials?
ARIUM City Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ARIUM City Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, ARIUM City Lake is pet friendly.
Does ARIUM City Lake offer parking?
Yes, ARIUM City Lake offers parking.
Does ARIUM City Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ARIUM City Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ARIUM City Lake have a pool?
Yes, ARIUM City Lake has a pool.
Does ARIUM City Lake have accessible units?
No, ARIUM City Lake does not have accessible units.
Does ARIUM City Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ARIUM City Lake has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for ARIUM City Lake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr
Houston, TX 77339
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Granite Club
8990 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
One Hermann Place
1699 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
Tuscany Villas Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity