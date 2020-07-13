Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving elevator garage parking carport conference room internet access playground pool table

ARIUM City Lake is conveniently located in Houston, TX, minutes from great shopping and restaurants including Rice Village, Meryland Plaza and Pappas Steakhouse. Our location provides ease of access to both the 610 and the 288.



ARIUM City Lake offers 12 unique one and two bedroom floor plans boast desirable features including full size washer/dryer in every home, intrusion alarms and impeccable wood plank flooring. Residents love coming home to open living areas with sophisticated crown molding and gourmet kitchens that include stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. Our amenities define relaxation with a serene pond with lush landscaping and 2 private courtyards, one with an outdoor lounge and fire pit. Take a swim in our resort-style pool complete with BBQ grills or head to our 24-hour fitness studio. Our community is pet friendly and we welcome pets of all sizes, even large dogs! The ultimate living experience is waiting for you at ARIUM City Lake. Come visit us today