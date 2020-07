Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage furnished ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed

Located in prestigious Westchase, you can create a comfortable lifestyle & escape from the fast-paced city! Convenient & accessible to a broad of opportunities including fine dining, retail shopping near CITY CENTRE Houston & Galleria with easy access to Downtown, Midtown, Medical Center, and Beltway 8. Unparalleled service and superbly designed interiors, luxury amenities, superior service, and more. Reserve your new home today. Discover the new Apex At Royal Oaks.