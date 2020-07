Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool internet access dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park green community hot tub lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Our Houston Galleria apartments are within walking distance of BLVD Place and The Galleria mall and only minutes from Uptown Park. AMLIs Uptown Houston rental apartments are a short walk to world-class shopping.Choosing our Houston Galleria apartments is a choice to minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency and embrace a healthier living environment because our AMLI Uptown apartments are LEED Platinum Certified.