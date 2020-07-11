All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

AMLI River Oaks

1340 W Gray St · (832) 664-7358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive SIX WEEKS FREE! Ask for details.
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive ONE MONTH FREE! First Responders also receive WAIVED DEPOSIT & APPLICATION FEE! Ask for details.
Location

1340 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-231 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 1-205 · Avail. now

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 1-277 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-318 · Avail. now

$2,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 1-552 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,151

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Unit 1-220 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,171

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI River Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
courtyard
internet access
lobby
media room
pool table
AMLI River Oaks apartments offer a contemporary urban lifestyle on the edge of Houston's trendy River Oaks and Montrose neighborhoods at the corner of Waugh Dr and West Gray Street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $250 1 Bedroom, $300 2 Bedroom
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $17/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets are limited by size and breed. Max number of 2 pets per apartment. A pet deposit, fee and rent may be required. Please contact office for details.
Parking Details: Open garage parking:Included with lease;Reserved space: $50/month.
Storage Details: 5x4:$75/month; 7x4:$125/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI River Oaks have any available units?
AMLI River Oaks has 28 units available starting at $1,346 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI River Oaks have?
Some of AMLI River Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI River Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI River Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive SIX WEEKS FREE! Ask for details.
Is AMLI River Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI River Oaks is pet friendly.
Does AMLI River Oaks offer parking?
Yes, AMLI River Oaks offers parking.
Does AMLI River Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI River Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI River Oaks have a pool?
Yes, AMLI River Oaks has a pool.
Does AMLI River Oaks have accessible units?
No, AMLI River Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI River Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI River Oaks has units with dishwashers.

