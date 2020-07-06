All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E

99 North Post Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

99 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
Security Deposit:$500

24-Hour Gate Attendant
Remote Controlled Gate Access
Reserved Garage Parking
Limited Access and Video Monitoring

Resort-Style Swimming Pool

Ample Seating
High Speed Wi-Fi
Picnic Area
Pool Is Heated During the Winter

Resident Club And Ballroom

Catering Kitchen
Ballroom with Soaring Ceilings and Marble Floors
Available to Residents for Private Parties
24-Hour Key Fob Access in Resident Lounge

Executive Business Center

Multiple Work Stations with Both PC and MAC
Private Conference Room
High Speed Wi-Fi
Residential Library

Lush Courtyards and Outdoor Spaces

Luxurious Landscaping
Tranquil Seating Areas and Walking Paths
Private Dog Park Area

Modern Fitness Center

24-Hour Key Fob Access
TV and Media Integration
Precor Cardo Fitness Equipment

Uptown Park/Galleria Area

Great Access to the Galleria for High-End Luxury Shopping, World Renown Restaurants and Entertainment.

World-renown shopping and dining just minutes from your door
Near Memorial Park with golf course and running trail
Shop at the luxurious new River Oaks District
Choose amazing produce from 2 Whole Foods Market within walking distance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E have any available units?
99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E have?
Some of 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E currently offering any rent specials?
99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E is pet friendly.
Does 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E offer parking?
Yes, 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E offers parking.
Does 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E have a pool?
Yes, 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E has a pool.
Does 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E have accessible units?
No, 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Post Oak Ln Unit: E does not have units with dishwashers.

