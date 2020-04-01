9726 Braesmont Drive

Amenities

A beautifully renovated MOVE-IN READY home in the heart of the sought-after Marilyn Estates. Modern finishes with a contemporary flare and so lovingly updated. Featuring all new LOW-E double paned windows, shaker-style cabinets w/ soft close feature, premium oil-based paint, LED recessed can lighting, NEST thermostat, fine quartz counters & more. Boasts sprawling kitchen with all-new stainless steel appliance package, show-stopping accented fireplace & spacious rooms. Features an entertaining yard space set in an ideal location, call 9726 Braesmont HOME! Just minutes from the Galleria, Medical Center & so many of Houstons major hubs!