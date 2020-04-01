All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 26 2019 at 5:39 PM

9726 Braesmont Drive

9726 Braesmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9726 Braesmont Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautifully renovated MOVE-IN READY home in the heart of the sought-after Marilyn Estates. Modern finishes with a contemporary flare and so lovingly updated. Featuring all new LOW-E double paned windows, shaker-style cabinets w/ soft close feature, premium oil-based paint, LED recessed can lighting, NEST thermostat, fine quartz counters & more. Boasts sprawling kitchen with all-new stainless steel appliance package, show-stopping accented fireplace & spacious rooms. Features an entertaining yard space set in an ideal location, call 9726 Braesmont HOME! Just minutes from the Galleria, Medical Center & so many of Houstons major hubs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9726 Braesmont Drive have any available units?
9726 Braesmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9726 Braesmont Drive have?
Some of 9726 Braesmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9726 Braesmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9726 Braesmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9726 Braesmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9726 Braesmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9726 Braesmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9726 Braesmont Drive offers parking.
Does 9726 Braesmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9726 Braesmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9726 Braesmont Drive have a pool?
No, 9726 Braesmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9726 Braesmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 9726 Braesmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9726 Braesmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9726 Braesmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

