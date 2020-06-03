All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9713 Caffrey Street

9713 Caffrey Street · No Longer Available
Location

9713 Caffrey Street, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
One story Family Home close to I-45 and Beltway 8 is ready to rent. Tile and wood laminate floors throughout home. Extra parking available under attached carport. Open backyard includes storage shed. Come by and make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9713 Caffrey Street have any available units?
9713 Caffrey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9713 Caffrey Street have?
Some of 9713 Caffrey Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9713 Caffrey Street currently offering any rent specials?
9713 Caffrey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9713 Caffrey Street pet-friendly?
No, 9713 Caffrey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9713 Caffrey Street offer parking?
Yes, 9713 Caffrey Street offers parking.
Does 9713 Caffrey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9713 Caffrey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9713 Caffrey Street have a pool?
No, 9713 Caffrey Street does not have a pool.
Does 9713 Caffrey Street have accessible units?
No, 9713 Caffrey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9713 Caffrey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9713 Caffrey Street has units with dishwashers.

