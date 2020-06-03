One story Family Home close to I-45 and Beltway 8 is ready to rent. Tile and wood laminate floors throughout home. Extra parking available under attached carport. Open backyard includes storage shed. Come by and make this your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9713 Caffrey Street have any available units?
9713 Caffrey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9713 Caffrey Street have?
Some of 9713 Caffrey Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9713 Caffrey Street currently offering any rent specials?
9713 Caffrey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.