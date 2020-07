Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool pet friendly

9603 HARBOR MIST LN - New Home only 2 months old, Open floor plan living rm & dining combination, kitchen has island, refrigerator will remain, No cats, dogs welcomed under 50lbs, The Forum and Live Oak civic center nearby, neighborhood pool, greenbelt behind home with no neighbors on 1 side, solar panels make for lower utility bills, covered patio, privacy fence, Very Close to Randolph AFB, Ikea being built nearby.Community pool area.



No Cats Allowed



