Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9514 Chesterfield Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:10 PM

9514 Chesterfield Drive

9514 Chesterfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9514 Chesterfield Drive, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
9514 Chesterfield - Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1673
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Disposal

Extras: Be the first to call this newly built gorgeous property home!! This beauty is located in the beautiful Blue Ridge subdivision near the Medical Center. Its open floor plan will delight you. Be welcomed by a cute kitchen with a window to the outside and a view to the living room. It also has its stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Spacious living room with cute doors that open to a covered patio. Equally spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 car attached garage at the front and so much more. Don't wait, Brand new will lease FAST. Apply now!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5501577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 Chesterfield Drive have any available units?
9514 Chesterfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9514 Chesterfield Drive have?
Some of 9514 Chesterfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9514 Chesterfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9514 Chesterfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 Chesterfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9514 Chesterfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9514 Chesterfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9514 Chesterfield Drive offers parking.
Does 9514 Chesterfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9514 Chesterfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 Chesterfield Drive have a pool?
No, 9514 Chesterfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9514 Chesterfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 9514 Chesterfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 Chesterfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9514 Chesterfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

