9514 Chesterfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage concierge online portal

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities concierge parking garage online portal

9514 Chesterfield - Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1495

Security Deposit: $1295

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1673

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Disposal



Extras: Be the first to call this newly built gorgeous property home!! This beauty is located in the beautiful Blue Ridge subdivision near the Medical Center. Its open floor plan will delight you. Be welcomed by a cute kitchen with a window to the outside and a view to the living room. It also has its stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Spacious living room with cute doors that open to a covered patio. Equally spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 car attached garage at the front and so much more. Don't wait, Brand new will lease FAST. Apply now!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE5501577)