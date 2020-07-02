9446 London Bridge Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Townhome For Lease in Houston - Gated Community! Immaculate and Stunning Elegant Townhouse with great floor plan and tons of upgrades! 2-Bed, 2.5-Bath with a 2-car tandem garage. Wood floor, Bosch stainless-steel appliances with gas cooktop. Excellent location! Gated lake community close to Medical Center and MetroRail. Community has two lakes, swimming pool, jogging trails, and manned station at entrance. Refrigerator, Washer Dryer included.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]



(REQUEST SHOWING):

Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE4690587)