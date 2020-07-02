All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:03 PM

9446 London Bridge Station

9446 London Bridge Station · No Longer Available
Location

9446 London Bridge Station, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Townhome For Lease in Houston - Gated Community! Immaculate and Stunning Elegant Townhouse with great floor plan and tons of upgrades! 2-Bed, 2.5-Bath with a 2-car tandem garage. Wood floor, Bosch stainless-steel appliances with gas cooktop. Excellent location! Gated lake community close to Medical Center and MetroRail. Community has two lakes, swimming pool, jogging trails, and manned station at entrance. Refrigerator, Washer Dryer included.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4690587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9446 London Bridge Station have any available units?
9446 London Bridge Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9446 London Bridge Station have?
Some of 9446 London Bridge Station's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9446 London Bridge Station currently offering any rent specials?
9446 London Bridge Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9446 London Bridge Station pet-friendly?
Yes, 9446 London Bridge Station is pet friendly.
Does 9446 London Bridge Station offer parking?
Yes, 9446 London Bridge Station offers parking.
Does 9446 London Bridge Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9446 London Bridge Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9446 London Bridge Station have a pool?
Yes, 9446 London Bridge Station has a pool.
Does 9446 London Bridge Station have accessible units?
No, 9446 London Bridge Station does not have accessible units.
Does 9446 London Bridge Station have units with dishwashers?
No, 9446 London Bridge Station does not have units with dishwashers.

