9327 Bankside Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

9327 Bankside Drive

9327 Bankside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9327 Bankside Drive, Houston, TX 77031
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
 This delightful home located in Houston, Tx is now available. It features 4 bedrooms,  2 bathrooms with doubele garage attached, high ceilings, brick fireplace, dining room with great natrual lighting, upgraded kitchen, large backyard perfect for entertainment and fun, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9327 Bankside Drive have any available units?
9327 Bankside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9327 Bankside Drive have?
Some of 9327 Bankside Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9327 Bankside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9327 Bankside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9327 Bankside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9327 Bankside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9327 Bankside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9327 Bankside Drive offers parking.
Does 9327 Bankside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9327 Bankside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9327 Bankside Drive have a pool?
No, 9327 Bankside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9327 Bankside Drive have accessible units?
No, 9327 Bankside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9327 Bankside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9327 Bankside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

