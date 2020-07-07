9323 Meadowcroft Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located less than 10 minutes from The Galleria Mall , this beautiful home has been recently updated with many tasteful features. The beautiful kitchen is open to the family room and includes a large breakfast Bar. Spacious extra home can be used for Study, Media, Game, or even converted to a 4th Room. AC, Roof, Carpets & insulation recently updated. Perfect for the family that entertains. Large backyard is also a big plus for kids activities and summer BBQ. Pets will be evaluated on a case by case basis and No smokers please. Landlord responsible for yard work.