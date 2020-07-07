All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9323 Meadowcroft Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9323 Meadowcroft Drive
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:31 PM

9323 Meadowcroft Drive

9323 Meadowcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9323 Meadowcroft Drive, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located less than 10 minutes from The Galleria Mall , this beautiful home has been recently updated with many tasteful features. The beautiful kitchen is open to the family room and includes a large breakfast Bar. Spacious extra home can be used for Study, Media, Game, or even converted to a 4th Room. AC, Roof, Carpets & insulation recently updated. Perfect for the family that entertains. Large backyard is also a big plus for kids activities and summer BBQ. Pets will be evaluated on a case by case basis and No smokers please. Landlord responsible for yard work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9323 Meadowcroft Drive have any available units?
9323 Meadowcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9323 Meadowcroft Drive have?
Some of 9323 Meadowcroft Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9323 Meadowcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9323 Meadowcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9323 Meadowcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9323 Meadowcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9323 Meadowcroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9323 Meadowcroft Drive offers parking.
Does 9323 Meadowcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9323 Meadowcroft Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9323 Meadowcroft Drive have a pool?
No, 9323 Meadowcroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9323 Meadowcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 9323 Meadowcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9323 Meadowcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9323 Meadowcroft Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Uptown West
7600 Highmeadow Dr
Houston, TX 77063
1901 Richmond Ave
1901 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098
Greenridge Place
3000 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston