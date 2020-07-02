All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:22 PM

9259 Friendship Road

Location

9259 Friendship Road, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Beautiful home in quiet subdivision w/huge mature trees & nice landscaping. The interior has fresh paint and a few new fixtures. Den w/vaulted ceilings open to kitchen/breakfast area. Breakfast area w/bay windows w/lots of natural lighting. Formal dining room has porcelain floors. Large Master Suite w/vaulted ceilings & large walk-in closet. Master Bath w/granite. Both guest bedrooms have walk-in closets. Guests bath has a double sink with a vanity and granite countertop. It has a separate shower/bath/toilet area. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and subway tile. Backyard has plenty of space and a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9259 Friendship Road have any available units?
9259 Friendship Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9259 Friendship Road have?
Some of 9259 Friendship Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9259 Friendship Road currently offering any rent specials?
9259 Friendship Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9259 Friendship Road pet-friendly?
No, 9259 Friendship Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9259 Friendship Road offer parking?
Yes, 9259 Friendship Road offers parking.
Does 9259 Friendship Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9259 Friendship Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9259 Friendship Road have a pool?
No, 9259 Friendship Road does not have a pool.
Does 9259 Friendship Road have accessible units?
Yes, 9259 Friendship Road has accessible units.
Does 9259 Friendship Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9259 Friendship Road has units with dishwashers.

