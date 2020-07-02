9259 Friendship Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Beautiful home in quiet subdivision w/huge mature trees & nice landscaping. The interior has fresh paint and a few new fixtures. Den w/vaulted ceilings open to kitchen/breakfast area. Breakfast area w/bay windows w/lots of natural lighting. Formal dining room has porcelain floors. Large Master Suite w/vaulted ceilings & large walk-in closet. Master Bath w/granite. Both guest bedrooms have walk-in closets. Guests bath has a double sink with a vanity and granite countertop. It has a separate shower/bath/toilet area. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and subway tile. Backyard has plenty of space and a covered patio.