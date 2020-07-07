All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

9243 Friendship Road

9243 Friendship Road · No Longer Available
Location

9243 Friendship Road, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This single-family home is located at 9243 Friendship Rd, Houston, TX. 9243 Friendship Rd is in the Spring Branch Central neighborhood in Houston, TX and in ZIP code 77080. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approximately 1,762 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 7,588 sqft and was built in 1968.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9243 Friendship Road have any available units?
9243 Friendship Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9243 Friendship Road have?
Some of 9243 Friendship Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9243 Friendship Road currently offering any rent specials?
9243 Friendship Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9243 Friendship Road pet-friendly?
No, 9243 Friendship Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9243 Friendship Road offer parking?
Yes, 9243 Friendship Road offers parking.
Does 9243 Friendship Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9243 Friendship Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9243 Friendship Road have a pool?
No, 9243 Friendship Road does not have a pool.
Does 9243 Friendship Road have accessible units?
No, 9243 Friendship Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9243 Friendship Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9243 Friendship Road has units with dishwashers.

