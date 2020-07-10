918 Knox Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage hot tub

Amazing 2-Story Townhouse in the perfect location! Built by Croix Custom Homes and updated in 2015. This property features living, dining, kitchen, breakfast room downstairs and a study, utility room, and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Open living areas with hardwood floors, double pane windows, high ceilings, French doors & neutral colors throughout. Large chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line 5-burner cooktop, double ovens, Stainless Steel appliances, custom copper farmhouse sink & ample wood stained cabinet space. The spacious master suite features hardwood floors, Plantation Shutters, and walk-in closet. Stone-tiled Master Bathroom has double sinks, 6 ft soaker tub & shower with mosaic tile. Amazing Backyard with custom awning, deck, hot tub, flagstone patio, dog run, fully fenced green space + new synthetic grass turf in 2019. Great location just blocks from newly renovated Memorial Park. Enjoy the backyard with Hot Tub!