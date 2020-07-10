All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 918 Knox Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
918 Knox Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:55 PM

918 Knox Street

918 Knox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

918 Knox Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
hot tub
Amazing 2-Story Townhouse in the perfect location! Built by Croix Custom Homes and updated in 2015. This property features living, dining, kitchen, breakfast room downstairs and a study, utility room, and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Open living areas with hardwood floors, double pane windows, high ceilings, French doors & neutral colors throughout. Large chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line 5-burner cooktop, double ovens, Stainless Steel appliances, custom copper farmhouse sink & ample wood stained cabinet space. The spacious master suite features hardwood floors, Plantation Shutters, and walk-in closet. Stone-tiled Master Bathroom has double sinks, 6 ft soaker tub & shower with mosaic tile. Amazing Backyard with custom awning, deck, hot tub, flagstone patio, dog run, fully fenced green space + new synthetic grass turf in 2019. Great location just blocks from newly renovated Memorial Park. Enjoy the backyard with Hot Tub!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Knox Street have any available units?
918 Knox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Knox Street have?
Some of 918 Knox Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Knox Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 Knox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Knox Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Knox Street is pet friendly.
Does 918 Knox Street offer parking?
Yes, 918 Knox Street offers parking.
Does 918 Knox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Knox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Knox Street have a pool?
No, 918 Knox Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 Knox Street have accessible units?
No, 918 Knox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Knox Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Knox Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekstone
10440 Deerwood Dr
Houston, TX 77042
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
West 18th Lofts
2727 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston