Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:05 PM

9110 Kentshire Dr

9110 Kentshire Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9110 Kentshire Dr, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/452a6c60cb ---- ***Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Cute and cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom duplex right off of Mesa Dr right in the heart of Northeast Houston. It's not only convenient but ideally priced. Have the comfort of privacy in a welcoming neighborhood. Don't wait top long this one won't last very long. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. Room sizes are approximate. Pets are accepted on a case by case situations. No pet deposit. Pet rent as follows- 44/M for one and 28/M additional pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 Kentshire Dr have any available units?
9110 Kentshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9110 Kentshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Kentshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Kentshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9110 Kentshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9110 Kentshire Dr offer parking?
No, 9110 Kentshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9110 Kentshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9110 Kentshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Kentshire Dr have a pool?
No, 9110 Kentshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9110 Kentshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 9110 Kentshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 Kentshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9110 Kentshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9110 Kentshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9110 Kentshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

