Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:07 PM

8934 Duane St.

8934 Duane Street · No Longer Available
Location

8934 Duane Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Coming soon in Southeast Houston! - This is a cute 2 bedroom, up for rent very soon. This house is being updated for you to move in. Please contact us to put you on our waiting list! Dont let this one get away.

Rental Requirement/Criteria:

A.
Credit Score - 680+
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1/2 Month

B.
Credit Score - 580-680
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1 month rent

C.
Credit Score - 500-579
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent

D.
Credit Score - Under 500 or no SSN
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent

-Our 2 year leases afford you peace of mind that your rent is locked in to today's rates.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8934 Duane St. have any available units?
8934 Duane St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8934 Duane St. currently offering any rent specials?
8934 Duane St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8934 Duane St. pet-friendly?
No, 8934 Duane St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8934 Duane St. offer parking?
No, 8934 Duane St. does not offer parking.
Does 8934 Duane St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8934 Duane St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8934 Duane St. have a pool?
No, 8934 Duane St. does not have a pool.
Does 8934 Duane St. have accessible units?
No, 8934 Duane St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8934 Duane St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8934 Duane St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8934 Duane St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8934 Duane St. does not have units with air conditioning.

