8934 Duane St.

Amenities
Coming soon in Southeast Houston! - This is a cute 2 bedroom, up for rent very soon. This house is being updated for you to move in. Please contact us to put you on our waiting list! Dont let this one get away.
Rental Requirement/Criteria:
A.
Credit Score - 680+
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1/2 Month
B.
Credit Score - 580-680
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1 month rent
C.
Credit Score - 500-579
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent
D.
Credit Score - Under 500 or no SSN
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent
-Our 2 year leases afford you peace of mind that your rent is locked in to today's rates.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5491540)