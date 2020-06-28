All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:04 PM

8811 Belle Glen Drive

8811 Belle Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8811 Belle Glen Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/959264?source=marketing

Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1519
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer Dryer

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath one story home in the nice Kirkwood Country neighborhood. Lovely open living area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Roomy dining room area, & spacious bedrooms. Washer and dryer included as well as a refrigerator, and much more! Schedule a showing fast, this home is priced to lease today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 Belle Glen Drive have any available units?
8811 Belle Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8811 Belle Glen Drive have?
Some of 8811 Belle Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 Belle Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8811 Belle Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 Belle Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 Belle Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8811 Belle Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 8811 Belle Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8811 Belle Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8811 Belle Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 Belle Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 8811 Belle Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8811 Belle Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8811 Belle Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 Belle Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8811 Belle Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

