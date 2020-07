Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 8806 Heathton! This cul-de-sac lot with a massive yard has it all! Recently touched up and updated. The two-car garage and extended driveway can accommodate for all guest and family. Located very close to Bwy 8, this home has direct access to all major parts of the city.