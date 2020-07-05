Rent Calculator
8770 Cowart Street
Last updated September 15 2019 at 6:34 PM
1 of 12
8770 Cowart Street
8770 Cowart Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8770 Cowart Street, Houston, TX 77029
Pleasantville Area
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story home, all brick in quiet Pleasantville!! Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Nice and clean and pride of ownership shows. Spacious bedroom with ceiling fans. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8770 Cowart Street have any available units?
8770 Cowart Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 8770 Cowart Street currently offering any rent specials?
8770 Cowart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8770 Cowart Street pet-friendly?
No, 8770 Cowart Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 8770 Cowart Street offer parking?
Yes, 8770 Cowart Street offers parking.
Does 8770 Cowart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8770 Cowart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8770 Cowart Street have a pool?
No, 8770 Cowart Street does not have a pool.
Does 8770 Cowart Street have accessible units?
No, 8770 Cowart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8770 Cowart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8770 Cowart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8770 Cowart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8770 Cowart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
