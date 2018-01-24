All apartments in Houston
8718 Strongoak Lane

8718 Strongoak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8718 Strongoak Ln, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home was completed in 2018 and is in pristine condition. Popular David Weekley 2 Story floor-plan located within a gated community in the heart of Spring Branch. This home has a ton of upgrades on top of the builder's high standard features. Beautiful neutral palette, nice open floor plan, light & bright, with a 4th bedroom or home office. The Spacious living room boasts 2 story ceilings with impressive picture windows that overlook a private fully fenced backyard. The Kitchen includes gas range, ss appliances, a huge island, granite counters, and ample cabinetry. Perfect for entertaining! Perfect location zoned to highly rated schools with quick access to I10 & City Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8718 Strongoak Lane have any available units?
8718 Strongoak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8718 Strongoak Lane have?
Some of 8718 Strongoak Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8718 Strongoak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8718 Strongoak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 Strongoak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8718 Strongoak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8718 Strongoak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8718 Strongoak Lane offers parking.
Does 8718 Strongoak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8718 Strongoak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 Strongoak Lane have a pool?
No, 8718 Strongoak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8718 Strongoak Lane have accessible units?
No, 8718 Strongoak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 Strongoak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8718 Strongoak Lane has units with dishwashers.

