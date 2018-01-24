8718 Strongoak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home was completed in 2018 and is in pristine condition. Popular David Weekley 2 Story floor-plan located within a gated community in the heart of Spring Branch. This home has a ton of upgrades on top of the builder's high standard features. Beautiful neutral palette, nice open floor plan, light & bright, with a 4th bedroom or home office. The Spacious living room boasts 2 story ceilings with impressive picture windows that overlook a private fully fenced backyard. The Kitchen includes gas range, ss appliances, a huge island, granite counters, and ample cabinetry. Perfect for entertaining! Perfect location zoned to highly rated schools with quick access to I10 & City Center