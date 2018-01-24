8718 Strongoak Lane

Amenities
Home was completed in 2018 and is in pristine condition. Popular David Weekley 2 Story floor-plan located within a gated community in the heart of Spring Branch. This home has a ton of upgrades on top of the builder's high standard features. Beautiful neutral palette, nice open floor plan, light & bright, with a 4th bedroom or home office. The Spacious living room boasts 2 story ceilings with impressive picture windows that overlook a private fully fenced backyard. The Kitchen includes gas range, ss appliances, a huge island, granite counters, and ample cabinetry. Perfect for entertaining! Perfect location zoned to highly rated schools with quick access to I10 & City Center