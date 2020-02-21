All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:43 AM

8639 Valley Gold Ct

8639 Valley Gold Court · No Longer Available
Location

8639 Valley Gold Court, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8639 Valley Gold Ct Available 07/15/19 8639 Valley Gold Ct - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing

Price: $1450
Security Deposit: $1250
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1692
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Look no further! 3 bed 2 bath! This home is perfect for the whole family! Large living room,Modern Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, including dishwasher and disposal.Spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage space and much more! Apply today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4022800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8639 Valley Gold Ct have any available units?
8639 Valley Gold Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8639 Valley Gold Ct have?
Some of 8639 Valley Gold Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8639 Valley Gold Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8639 Valley Gold Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8639 Valley Gold Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8639 Valley Gold Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8639 Valley Gold Ct offer parking?
No, 8639 Valley Gold Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8639 Valley Gold Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8639 Valley Gold Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8639 Valley Gold Ct have a pool?
No, 8639 Valley Gold Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8639 Valley Gold Ct have accessible units?
No, 8639 Valley Gold Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8639 Valley Gold Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8639 Valley Gold Ct has units with dishwashers.

