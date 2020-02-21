Amenities
8639 Valley Gold Ct Available 07/15/19 8639 Valley Gold Ct - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing
Price: $1450
Security Deposit: $1250
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1692
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Look no further! 3 bed 2 bath! This home is perfect for the whole family! Large living room,Modern Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, including dishwasher and disposal.Spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage space and much more! Apply today!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
