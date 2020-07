Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

- MOVE IN READY!! EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS! GREAT LOCATION WITHIN THE BELTWAY! THIS LOVELY TWO STORY HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WHICH ALSO INCLUDES A FIREPLACE! A CHARMING BACKYARD THAT IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING AND COOK OUTS! HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE SECOND FLOOR, PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE AND SO MUCH MORE!! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!



(RLNE5095232)