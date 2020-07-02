All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

8415 Hearth Dr

8415 Hearth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8415 Hearth Drive, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Fantastic location near Texas Medical Center within walking distance of many stores and restaurants, NRG stadium. Near highway as well giving you quick access to most areas of Houston. Be among the first to live in this lovely condo.Near medical center, Rice, University of Houston, TSU, MD Anderson, University of Texas Health Science Center, Baylor College of Medicine

Master Bedroom with PRIVATE bath, queen bed.
Two large rooms with a shared bath. One room has a full bed and the third room has two twin beds.
All Rooms furnished with a desk, lamps, double closet.
Gated complex with 24 hr guards and daily HPD police officer, free covered parking, 0.25 mile from Reliant Stadium, Metro Stop (Bus 14 and 10) 1 block away.

The space:
This is a 2017 newly built 3 bed, 2 bath condo. Be among the first to live here!

Guest access:
Guests will have access to the entire condo for their use. There is also a pool and tennis court available.

Interaction with guests:
Always available by phone or text.

Other things to note:
The condo is cleaned biweekly by a service. To be fair in cleaning charges the first biweekly charge is included for guests staying less than two weeks. For guests staying more than two weeks the cleaning fee will be due every two weeks through electronic means such as PayPal, Cash app, or direct deposit.

About you:
Clean, responsible, nonsmoker, no pets, responsible financially, reliable, independent.
Open to all races, both genders.
Preference given to longer rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Hearth Dr have any available units?
8415 Hearth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 Hearth Dr have?
Some of 8415 Hearth Dr's amenities include parking, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 Hearth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Hearth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Hearth Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8415 Hearth Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8415 Hearth Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8415 Hearth Dr offers parking.
Does 8415 Hearth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 Hearth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Hearth Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8415 Hearth Dr has a pool.
Does 8415 Hearth Dr have accessible units?
No, 8415 Hearth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Hearth Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 Hearth Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

