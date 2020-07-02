8415 Hearth Dr

Amenities

parking pool tennis court furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Fantastic location near Texas Medical Center within walking distance of many stores and restaurants, NRG stadium. Near highway as well giving you quick access to most areas of Houston. Be among the first to live in this lovely condo.Near medical center, Rice, University of Houston, TSU, MD Anderson, University of Texas Health Science Center, Baylor College of Medicine



Master Bedroom with PRIVATE bath, queen bed.

Two large rooms with a shared bath. One room has a full bed and the third room has two twin beds.

All Rooms furnished with a desk, lamps, double closet.

Gated complex with 24 hr guards and daily HPD police officer, free covered parking, 0.25 mile from Reliant Stadium, Metro Stop (Bus 14 and 10) 1 block away.



The space:

This is a 2017 newly built 3 bed, 2 bath condo. Be among the first to live here!



Guest access:

Guests will have access to the entire condo for their use. There is also a pool and tennis court available.



Interaction with guests:

Always available by phone or text.



Other things to note:

The condo is cleaned biweekly by a service. To be fair in cleaning charges the first biweekly charge is included for guests staying less than two weeks. For guests staying more than two weeks the cleaning fee will be due every two weeks through electronic means such as PayPal, Cash app, or direct deposit.



About you:

Clean, responsible, nonsmoker, no pets, responsible financially, reliable, independent.

Open to all races, both genders.

Preference given to longer rentals.