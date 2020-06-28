8413 Ariel St

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Houston. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and club house. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 7th 2020. $1,300 /month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Bernice at 240-468-8663 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.