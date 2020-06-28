All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8413 Ariel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8413 Ariel St
Last updated March 8 2020 at 8:08 AM

8413 Ariel St

8413 Ariel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Braeburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8413 Ariel Street, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Houston. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and club house. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 7th 2020. $1,300 /month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Bernice at 240-468-8663 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Ariel St have any available units?
8413 Ariel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8413 Ariel St have?
Some of 8413 Ariel St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Ariel St currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Ariel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Ariel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8413 Ariel St is pet friendly.
Does 8413 Ariel St offer parking?
Yes, 8413 Ariel St offers parking.
Does 8413 Ariel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8413 Ariel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Ariel St have a pool?
Yes, 8413 Ariel St has a pool.
Does 8413 Ariel St have accessible units?
No, 8413 Ariel St does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Ariel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 Ariel St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St
Houston, TX 77008
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston