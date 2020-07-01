All apartments in Houston
8321 Sands Point Dr

8321 Sands Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8321 Sands Point Drive, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/140397b09a ---- Spectacular Golf Course View.. Spacious 1st Floor Unit Completely Remodeled.. Tile Throughout - No Carpet!! Kitchen Has Granite Counters and New Appliances.. Refrigerator/ Washer and Dryer Included.. 2 Patios.. Storage Closet.. Complex Has 2 Pools and Easy Access to Westpark Toll Road.. Ready For Immediate Move In. No Cats.. Water included. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 Sands Point Dr have any available units?
8321 Sands Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8321 Sands Point Dr have?
Some of 8321 Sands Point Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 Sands Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8321 Sands Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 Sands Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8321 Sands Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8321 Sands Point Dr offer parking?
No, 8321 Sands Point Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8321 Sands Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8321 Sands Point Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 Sands Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8321 Sands Point Dr has a pool.
Does 8321 Sands Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 8321 Sands Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 Sands Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8321 Sands Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

