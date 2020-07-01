8321 Sands Point Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/140397b09a ---- Spectacular Golf Course View.. Spacious 1st Floor Unit Completely Remodeled.. Tile Throughout - No Carpet!! Kitchen Has Granite Counters and New Appliances.. Refrigerator/ Washer and Dryer Included.. 2 Patios.. Storage Closet.. Complex Has 2 Pools and Easy Access to Westpark Toll Road.. Ready For Immediate Move In. No Cats.. Water included. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA