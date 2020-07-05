8201 Claiborne St

Amenities
8201 Claiborne - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1495
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1620
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Dishwasher Garbage Disposal, Stove/Range
Extras: WELCOME HOME! Be the first to call this property home. 3 bedroom 2 bath with lots to offer, Spacious open living area, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and counter space, recently installed appliances, Mater bedroom with beautiful ceilings, spacious bedrooms, beautiful floors, and much more! Apply now!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
