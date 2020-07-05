8201 Claiborne St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8201 Claiborne - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1495



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security Deposit: $1295

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1620

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:

Dishwasher Garbage Disposal, Stove/Range



Extras: WELCOME HOME! Be the first to call this property home. 3 bedroom 2 bath with lots to offer, Spacious open living area, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and counter space, recently installed appliances, Mater bedroom with beautiful ceilings, spacious bedrooms, beautiful floors, and much more! Apply now!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE4860754)