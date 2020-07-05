All apartments in Houston
8201 Claiborne St
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:21 AM

8201 Claiborne St

8201 Claiborne Street · No Longer Available
Location

8201 Claiborne Street, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8201 Claiborne - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1495

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1620
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Dishwasher Garbage Disposal, Stove/Range

Extras: WELCOME HOME! Be the first to call this property home. 3 bedroom 2 bath with lots to offer, Spacious open living area, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and counter space, recently installed appliances, Mater bedroom with beautiful ceilings, spacious bedrooms, beautiful floors, and much more! Apply now!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4860754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 Claiborne St have any available units?
8201 Claiborne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8201 Claiborne St have?
Some of 8201 Claiborne St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 Claiborne St currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Claiborne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Claiborne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8201 Claiborne St is pet friendly.
Does 8201 Claiborne St offer parking?
No, 8201 Claiborne St does not offer parking.
Does 8201 Claiborne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 Claiborne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Claiborne St have a pool?
No, 8201 Claiborne St does not have a pool.
Does 8201 Claiborne St have accessible units?
No, 8201 Claiborne St does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Claiborne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8201 Claiborne St has units with dishwashers.

