Last updated March 28 2019 at 4:53 PM

816 Woodard Street

816 Woodard Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 Woodard Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute doesn't even come close! Precious home in great neighborhood full of mature trees and quiet streets. Hardwood and Tile flooring, cozy fireplace in living room, freshly painted, HUGE walk-in closet with built-ins, large kitchen, full-sized utility room in the house, quaint back porch, and tropical paradise creating a sense of privacy. Lovely back yard fully fenced. All appliances included. PETS CASE BY CASE BASIS. $500 NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. MUST EARN 3X MONTHLY RENT TO QUALIFY TO RENT, plus acceptable credit and criminal background.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Woodard Street have any available units?
816 Woodard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Woodard Street have?
Some of 816 Woodard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Woodard Street currently offering any rent specials?
816 Woodard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Woodard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Woodard Street is pet friendly.
Does 816 Woodard Street offer parking?
No, 816 Woodard Street does not offer parking.
Does 816 Woodard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 Woodard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Woodard Street have a pool?
No, 816 Woodard Street does not have a pool.
Does 816 Woodard Street have accessible units?
Yes, 816 Woodard Street has accessible units.
Does 816 Woodard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Woodard Street has units with dishwashers.
