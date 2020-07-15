816 Woodard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute doesn't even come close! Precious home in great neighborhood full of mature trees and quiet streets. Hardwood and Tile flooring, cozy fireplace in living room, freshly painted, HUGE walk-in closet with built-ins, large kitchen, full-sized utility room in the house, quaint back porch, and tropical paradise creating a sense of privacy. Lovely back yard fully fenced. All appliances included. PETS CASE BY CASE BASIS. $500 NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. MUST EARN 3X MONTHLY RENT TO QUALIFY TO RENT, plus acceptable credit and criminal background.