8126 Gallahad st. A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BR/ 3.5BA TownHome- Great for Family - Property Id: 92091



Gorgeous duplex in a great location. Includes all appliances. Beautiful wood floors spread throughout while closets offer great storage space. Large backyard is the perfect space to entertain. Located close to zoned schools and shopping centers with easy access to 610 and Hwy 59. Call to view today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92091

Property Id 92091



(RLNE4590871)