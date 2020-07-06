All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8126 Gallahad st. A

8126 Gallahad Street · No Longer Available
Location

8126 Gallahad Street, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BR/ 3.5BA TownHome- Great for Family - Property Id: 92091

Gorgeous duplex in a great location. Includes all appliances. Beautiful wood floors spread throughout while closets offer great storage space. Large backyard is the perfect space to entertain. Located close to zoned schools and shopping centers with easy access to 610 and Hwy 59. Call to view today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92091
Property Id 92091

(RLNE4590871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 Gallahad st. A have any available units?
8126 Gallahad st. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8126 Gallahad st. A have?
Some of 8126 Gallahad st. A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8126 Gallahad st. A currently offering any rent specials?
8126 Gallahad st. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 Gallahad st. A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8126 Gallahad st. A is pet friendly.
Does 8126 Gallahad st. A offer parking?
No, 8126 Gallahad st. A does not offer parking.
Does 8126 Gallahad st. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8126 Gallahad st. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 Gallahad st. A have a pool?
No, 8126 Gallahad st. A does not have a pool.
Does 8126 Gallahad st. A have accessible units?
No, 8126 Gallahad st. A does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 Gallahad st. A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8126 Gallahad st. A has units with dishwashers.

