Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

** $500 off move-in special! **



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Houston, TX. The home has gorgeous tiling throughout with an open kitchen and modern appliances that connect to the living room. The master bedroom features an updated bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Home is complete with a private driveway and carport. Washer and dryer included! Pets ok!

Contact us to schedule a showing.