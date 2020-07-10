All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8114 Record Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8114 Record Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:39 AM

8114 Record Street

8114 Record Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8114 Record Street, Houston, TX 77028
East Houston

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove, Disposal.

Extras: Check out this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the well established CLAIRMONT community! It has a nice size kitchen that is open to the family room, and it comes with a stove, dishwasher, and disposal! Plenty of cabinets and countertop space as well. Broad, beautifully lighted living room. This beauty has vinyl flooring and ceiling fans throughout. The master bedroom features a HUGE walk-in closet and more storage space in the bath. Fenced backyard as well, do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 Record Street have any available units?
8114 Record Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8114 Record Street have?
Some of 8114 Record Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8114 Record Street currently offering any rent specials?
8114 Record Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 Record Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 Record Street is pet friendly.
Does 8114 Record Street offer parking?
No, 8114 Record Street does not offer parking.
Does 8114 Record Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 Record Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 Record Street have a pool?
No, 8114 Record Street does not have a pool.
Does 8114 Record Street have accessible units?
No, 8114 Record Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 Record Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8114 Record Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S
Houston, TX 77079
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Park Falls
19321 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston