8114 Record Street

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1275

Security Deposit: $1075

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1140

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove, Disposal.



Extras: Check out this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the well established CLAIRMONT community! It has a nice size kitchen that is open to the family room, and it comes with a stove, dishwasher, and disposal! Plenty of cabinets and countertop space as well. Broad, beautifully lighted living room. This beauty has vinyl flooring and ceiling fans throughout. The master bedroom features a HUGE walk-in closet and more storage space in the bath. Fenced backyard as well, do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



