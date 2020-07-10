8114 Record Street

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove, Disposal.
Extras: Check out this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the well established CLAIRMONT community! It has a nice size kitchen that is open to the family room, and it comes with a stove, dishwasher, and disposal! Plenty of cabinets and countertop space as well. Broad, beautifully lighted living room. This beauty has vinyl flooring and ceiling fans throughout. The master bedroom features a HUGE walk-in closet and more storage space in the bath. Fenced backyard as well, do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.