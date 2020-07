Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath is located in the HEART of Houston! Easy access to 610, I-10, I-45 and all that Downtown Houston has to offer!! DRENCHED in updates!!! OPEN family room, GRANITE kitchen with breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, and breakfast nook! SPACIOUS bedrooms, tons of natural light, BAMBOO WOOD floors and HIGH ceilings throughout! Refrigerator, washer & dryer INCLUDED! Make the call today!