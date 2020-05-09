All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:37 PM

806 Evonne Street

806 Evonne Street · No Longer Available
Location

806 Evonne Street, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1300 if approved on or before Jan. 31st 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $108 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1192.

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and a kitchen island! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Evonne Street have any available units?
806 Evonne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Evonne Street have?
Some of 806 Evonne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Evonne Street currently offering any rent specials?
806 Evonne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Evonne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Evonne Street is pet friendly.
Does 806 Evonne Street offer parking?
Yes, 806 Evonne Street offers parking.
Does 806 Evonne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Evonne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Evonne Street have a pool?
No, 806 Evonne Street does not have a pool.
Does 806 Evonne Street have accessible units?
No, 806 Evonne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Evonne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Evonne Street does not have units with dishwashers.

