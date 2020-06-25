All apartments in Houston
8048 Parker Rd
8048 Parker Rd

Location

8048 Parker Rd, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

concierge
online portal
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
8048 Parker - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

*** HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/ Range, Diswasher

Extras: Stop looking! You have found your home! Recently built property very well located in an established neighbrhood. Its spacious living room can be well seen from the open kitchen which features plenty of cabinets and countertop space. 3 bis sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors. 2 roomy full baths. Very well illuminated home. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5409761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8048 Parker Rd have any available units?
8048 Parker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8048 Parker Rd have?
Some of 8048 Parker Rd's amenities include concierge, online portal, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8048 Parker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8048 Parker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8048 Parker Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8048 Parker Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8048 Parker Rd offer parking?
No, 8048 Parker Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8048 Parker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8048 Parker Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8048 Parker Rd have a pool?
No, 8048 Parker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8048 Parker Rd have accessible units?
No, 8048 Parker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8048 Parker Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8048 Parker Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

