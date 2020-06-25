8048 Parker Rd

Amenities

concierge online portal carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range Property Amenities concierge online portal

8048 Parker - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



*** HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1250

Security Deposit: $1050

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1140

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/ Range, Diswasher



Extras: Stop looking! You have found your home! Recently built property very well located in an established neighbrhood. Its spacious living room can be well seen from the open kitchen which features plenty of cabinets and countertop space. 3 bis sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors. 2 roomy full baths. Very well illuminated home. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE5409761)