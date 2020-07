8038 Montridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

GREAT LOCATION OFF I -10 AND EASY TO GET TO 290 OR BELTWAY 8. OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT HAS BEEN RECENTLY RENOVATED. UPDATED KITCHEN STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND COMES WITH FRIDGE,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. 3 FULLBATHS,NEW VANITIES AND LIGHTS.REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILE FLOORS. NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT,NEW CEILING FAN,FIXTURES,CENTRAL AC,WASHER/DRYER. LARGE BACKYARD AND PATIO WITH MATURE TREES. WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.Fee $65/Adult for credit & criminal background. Money Order to Edinson Property Management LLC. Clear copy of Social Security, Driver s License, last two paystubs and copy of bank statement. Tenant to pay 3rd party employment verification (work number) separately. Pets on Case By Case w/ $300 Non-Refundable Payment.