Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8017 Charlesmont Street
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:33 PM

8017 Charlesmont Street

8017 Charlesmont Street · No Longer Available
Houston
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

8017 Charlesmont Street, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1620
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: This charming recently built 3 bedroom 2 bath home has so much to offer. Located near Brock Park Golf Course. Open large living room and dining area. Kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space. Bedrooms with plenty of storage space. APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 Charlesmont Street have any available units?
8017 Charlesmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8017 Charlesmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
8017 Charlesmont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 Charlesmont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8017 Charlesmont Street is pet friendly.
Does 8017 Charlesmont Street offer parking?
No, 8017 Charlesmont Street does not offer parking.
Does 8017 Charlesmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 Charlesmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 Charlesmont Street have a pool?
No, 8017 Charlesmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 8017 Charlesmont Street have accessible units?
No, 8017 Charlesmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 Charlesmont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8017 Charlesmont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8017 Charlesmont Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8017 Charlesmont Street has units with air conditioning.

