800 Post Oak Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Fabulously located in-the-Heart-of- Houston -Galleria, this unique and small French Style garden complex is a unique two story Condo Complex Building. This Cozy fully furnished one bedroom/ one bath is MOVE IN READY and conveniently on the 1st floor! Just a stroll away from Starbucks, Whole Foods, across from Uptown Park, many restaurants, entertainment and of course exclusive shopping in The Galleria. Please note: The fixed monthly rent INCLUDES UTILITIES, electricity, gas, water/sewer, twice weekly private trash pickup, PLUS BASIC CABLE TV. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY TO TOUR YOUR COZY HOME! *Available furnished or unfurnished.