Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:39 PM

800 Post Oak Boulevard

800 Post Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

800 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

Fabulously located in-the-Heart-of- Houston -Galleria, this unique and small French Style garden complex is a unique two story Condo Complex Building. This Cozy fully furnished one bedroom/ one bath is MOVE IN READY and conveniently on the 1st floor! Just a stroll away from Starbucks, Whole Foods, across from Uptown Park, many restaurants, entertainment and of course exclusive shopping in The Galleria. Please note: The fixed monthly rent INCLUDES UTILITIES, electricity, gas, water/sewer, twice weekly private trash pickup, PLUS BASIC CABLE TV. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY TO TOUR YOUR COZY HOME! *Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Post Oak Boulevard have any available units?
800 Post Oak Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Post Oak Boulevard have?
Some of 800 Post Oak Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Post Oak Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
800 Post Oak Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Post Oak Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 800 Post Oak Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 800 Post Oak Boulevard offer parking?
No, 800 Post Oak Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 800 Post Oak Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Post Oak Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Post Oak Boulevard have a pool?
No, 800 Post Oak Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 800 Post Oak Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 800 Post Oak Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Post Oak Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Post Oak Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

